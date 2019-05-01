POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
'The Capital of Islamic Youth 2019' activities launched in Doha
03:06
World
'The Capital of Islamic Youth 2019' activities launched in Doha
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has chosen its capital for youth of 2019. This year it's Doha. The goal is to promote culture and unity through activities that include sport. Talha Duman has more. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #ICYFYouthCapital #OrganisationofIslamicCooperation #QatarWorldCup
May 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?