World Share

Did the US Hide Civilians Deaths during its Operation Against Daesh?

Amnesty International has accused the US-led coalition of underreporting the number of civilians killed in Raqqa, during its military campaign against Daesh. The US says its 180. Amnesty’s investigation uncovered 1,600. Who's numbers are right? And is the US trying to hide human rights abuses? Guests: Donatella Rovera Author of Amnesty Report Mark Kimmitt Former US Military Spokesman Abdalazizi Alhamza Founder of Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently #Daesh #CivilianDeaths #Raqqa