POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
#DeleteFacebook / Holocaust history for Gen Z / Social media back in Sri Lanka – Newsfeed
15:00
World
#DeleteFacebook / Holocaust history for Gen Z / Social media back in Sri Lanka – Newsfeed
00:48 : Mark Zuckerberg promises FB is about to change for the better. Do we believe him? 10:13 : Is Instagram a suitable medium to tell a story from the holocaust? 12:31 : New Zealand journos promise not to give too much coverage to trial of white supremacist 12:54 : Social media is back in Sri Lanka. President says: Use with caution #MarkZuckerberg #Holocaust #Christchurch
May 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?