POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NUCLEAR SAUDI: What it could mean for the Middle East?
26:00
World
NUCLEAR SAUDI: What it could mean for the Middle East?
Saudi Arabia is said to be months away from finishing its first nuclear reactor. It's for research, apparently, but what are Saudi's nuclear ambitions, and what does it mean for the Middle East? Joining us at the Roundtable we have Sabah al Khozai, a political analyst and commentator on Middle Eastern affairs; Nick Butler, Energy Commentator for the Financial Times; Hassan Hafidh, Teaching Fellow on Middle East Politics at King's College, London; and Babak Emamian, an analyst on Iran's political and economic affairs. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #nuclear #energy #saudiarabia #mbs #iran #middleeast #tensions #trump
May 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?