NUCLEAR SAUDI: What it could mean for the Middle East?

Saudi Arabia is said to be months away from finishing its first nuclear reactor. It's for research, apparently, but what are Saudi's nuclear ambitions, and what does it mean for the Middle East? Joining us at the Roundtable we have Sabah al Khozai, a political analyst and commentator on Middle Eastern affairs; Nick Butler, Energy Commentator for the Financial Times; Hassan Hafidh, Teaching Fellow on Middle East Politics at King's College, London; and Babak Emamian, an analyst on Iran's political and economic affairs. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #nuclear #energy #saudiarabia #mbs #iran #middleeast #tensions #trump