BizTech
Apple shares rise despite iPhone sales slump | Money Talks
Apple profits fell sharply in the first quarter of the year as its biggest moneymaker - the iPhone - lost more ground to rival products that are easier on the pocket. But the firm's shares still rose as investors realise there's more to life than smartphones. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on Apple's first-quarter results, we spoke to Santosh Rao, the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Apple #Huawei #iPhone
May 2, 2019
