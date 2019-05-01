World Share

Testosterone Ruling: Sports courts rules against Caster Semenya

In a landmark case for athletics, the Court of Arbitration for Sports has ruled AGAINST Olympic champion, Caster Semenya . The South African had appealed against the requirements by the sport's governing body, the I-A-A-F to take testosterone blockers. The announcement could have repercursions for other female athletes, as our correspondent Julia Lyubova reports. #CasterSemenya #Semenya #TestosteroneRuling