POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sean Scully & JMW Turner | Exhibitions | Showcase
04:05
World
Sean Scully & JMW Turner | Exhibitions | Showcase
J.M.W Turner's painting 'The Evening Star' isn't his best-known work. In fact, it's seen as one of his experimental pieces - that was never finished. But according to Turner Prize-winning Irish artist Shawn Sean Scully, it's much more than that. And because of that, Turner's painting is the inspiration for his new solo show at London's National Gallery which explores colour, nature, light and line. Showcase's Miranda Atty was at the opening. #Skully #Turner #Showcase
May 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?