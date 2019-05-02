World Share

Tales Woven in the Loom | Contemporary Art | Showcase

Taking its inspiration from any and everything, the art of weaving is entrenched in cultures throughout the world. But only recently has tapestry been used as a modern form of expression in Turkish contemporary art. And as Showcase's Sena Arslan tells us, a new exhibition at Istanbul's Anna Laudel Contemporary is showing just how state-of-the-art tapestry can get. #WovenTales #ContemporaryArt #Showcase