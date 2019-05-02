POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela's Opposition Leader Calls for More Strikes
Venezuela's Opposition Leader Calls for More Strikes
It was a dramatic 24 hours in Venezuela that began with the release of a video filmed on a mobile phone. Opposition leader, Juan Guaido announced he was in the final phase of ending Nicolas Maduro’s presidency. Surrounded by men in military uniforms, Guaido urged his supporters to take to the streets and oust the socialist president, and thousands did. But despite the protests, Maduro remained defiant. In a live address to the nation, he promised to be victorious and pledged he'd punish those responsible for the attempted coup. Now his rival has called for more action and it looks like this stage is set once again for a showdown. Melinda Nucifora has more. #Venezuela #coup #Maduro #Guaido
May 2, 2019
