World Share

Was Juan Guaido’s 'final phase' quashed in Venezuela?

In the early hours of the morning, opposition leader Juan Guaido announced he was in the final phase of ending Nicolas Maduro’s presidency. He urged his supporters to take to the streets and oust the socialist president. Thousands did, but Nicolas Maduro says he quashed the attempted coup and promises to punish those responsible. So did Guaido pull the trigger too soon? Or are Nicolas Maduro’s days in power coming to an end? Guests: Emiliana Duarte Journalist and co-founder of Caracas Chronicles Paul Dobson Journalist at Venezuela Analysis Gustavo Coronel Former member of the Venezuelan Congress Jose Aristimuno Political strategist working with Juan Guaido's team #Guaido #Maduro #Venezuela