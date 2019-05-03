POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mollusks help to clean up polluted US bay | Money Talks
02:39
BizTech
Mollusks help to clean up polluted US bay | Money Talks
Nearly half of America's waterways are polluted and it's having a detrimental effect on the marine life and the communities whose livelihoods depend on it. Chesapeake Bay on America's east coast used to have an abundance of naturally grown oysters. But over-fishing and pollution decimated the environment. Now, through the restoration of oyster production, the precious mollusks are not only cleaning up the bay, they're also helping to sustain those who live off the water. Sally Ayhan reports. #WaterPollution #Oysters #Environment
May 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?