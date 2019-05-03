Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Anytime a museum smashes attendance records, it's usually for an exhibition of a well-known name, like Andy Warhol or Picasso. Which is why this exhibition at New York's Guggenheim Museum has become the talk of the art world. With more than six hundred thousand visitors, 'Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future' became the museum's most visited exhibition in its history. And also sold the most ever catalogues. So who is Hilma af Klint, and what did she paint that was so significant? Showcase's Hatice Meryem Gelgor explains. Jason Forrest, Art Critic 01:07 #HilmaafKlint #Artist #Showcase