Will the US House Subpoena William Barr over the Mueller Report?
12:47
World
Democrats are furious at Attorney General William Barr for skipping a House judiciary committee hearing over the Mueller Report. They want to force Muller to testify and release an unredacted copy of the report. We debate whether Barr is breaking down the US system of checks and balances, or if Democrats are turning the Russia investigation into a media circus. Guests: Sara Spector Criminal defence attorney Frank Buckley Senior editor at The American Spectator #WilliamBarr #DonaldTrump #MuellerReport
May 3, 2019
