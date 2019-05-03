World Share

Does Saudi Arabia Persecute its Shia Minority?

Is Saudi Arabia using the death penalty to crush dissent amongst Shia dissidents? The director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs, Ali al Ahmed, says the Sunni led government has a long history of intimidation against the country’s Shia minority. But Saudi-affairs analyst Mohamed al Qubaiban disagrees. Guests: Mohamed al Qubaiban Saudi-affairs analyst Ali al Ahmed Director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs Hasan Hafidh Teaching Fellow in Middle East Studies at King's College London #ShiasInSaudiArabia #ShiaMinorities #SaudiBeheads37