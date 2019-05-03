World Share

Cyclone Fani / Sonic Redo / Ugandan Urban Farmers – Newsfeed

00:47 : Massive storm heads for India. Millions need to take shelter or get out of its way 05:19 : Makers of Sonic the Hedgehog movie say they will do a do-over after fans complain 07:54 : Growing food for the family is a trend in Kampala. Some people there are making excellent use of what space they have available 10:11 : Facebook bans high profile hate-speech-mongers #CycloneFani #SonictheHedgehog #Uganda