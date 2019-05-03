POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Year After Her Killing, Marielle Franco Has Become a Rallying Cry in a Polarized Brazil
02:44
World
A Year After Her Killing, Marielle Franco Has Become a Rallying Cry in a Polarized Brazil
Almost a year to the day after the brutal assassination of Marielle Franco any breakthrough in bringing her killers to justice seems to be the wait of fate. Two former police officers have been arrested over the murder of the Rio de Janeiro councillor Marielle Franco. Prosecutors say her assassination had been planned for months. #Marielle Franco, #brutalassasination, #Justice
May 3, 2019
