POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What does Turkey stand to gain by joining China’s Belt and Road initiative?
10:21
World
What does Turkey stand to gain by joining China’s Belt and Road initiative?
The Belt and Road Initiative is a multi-year, trillion dollar spending project, aimed at re-orienting much of the world’s infrastructure towards China. Recently, dozens of world leaders, whose countries’ have signed up to the scheme, met in Beijing to discuss the project’s next phase. Hosting the forum, China’s President also tried to allay fears that the project is a secret debt trap by China, to ensnare unsuspecting countries. We look at where Turkey fits into this mammoth building spree and see if the risks outweigh the benefits. Guests: Altay Atli Lecturer at Koc University and partner at Reanda Turkey Murat Kolbasi Chairman of Turkish Chapter at Turkey-China Business Council #BRI #BeltAndRoad #ChinaMegaProjects
May 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?