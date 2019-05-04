POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
North Macedonia Election: Candidates emerged tied from first round
North Macedonia Election: Candidates emerged tied from first round
Voters in the newly-renamed Republic of North Macedonia will choose their new president on Sunday in the second round of the election. It could see the ethnic Albanian minority play a major role. Their candidate, Blerim Reka was eliminated two weeks ago, gaining just ten per cent of the vote. But his supporters may be pivotal in a run-off between two very different candidates, in a race that is looking close. Francis Collings reports from the capital Skopje. #NorthMacedoniaElection #NorthMacedonia #Macedonia
May 4, 2019
