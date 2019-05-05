POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa Decides: Campaign wraps up as country prepares to vote
03:32
World
South Africa Decides: Campaign wraps up as country prepares to vote
South Africans go to the polls on Wednesday to choose a new parliament and government. The leadership of the nine provinces is also up for grabs. The ruling ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to win but his party is being challenged like never before. The two biggest opposition parties are the centrist Democratic Alliance and the left-wing populist Economic Freedom Fighters. TRT World's Ben Said reports from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica #SouthAfricaElections #SAelection
May 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?