World Share

South Africa Decides: Campaign wraps up as country prepares to vote

South Africans go to the polls on Wednesday to choose a new parliament and government. The leadership of the nine provinces is also up for grabs. The ruling ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to win but his party is being challenged like never before. The two biggest opposition parties are the centrist Democratic Alliance and the left-wing populist Economic Freedom Fighters. TRT World's Ben Said reports from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica #SouthAfricaElections #SAelection