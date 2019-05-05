POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One Express: Interview with Anthony Scaramucci, Former White House Communications Chief
05:00
World
One on One Express: Interview with Anthony Scaramucci, Former White House Communications Chief
Anthony Scaramucci served as White House communications director for President Donald Trump which is the shortest time in that job since the position was created almost fifty years ago. Scaramucci also known as “The Mooch” took the office amid a turbulent time of transition at the White House when former chief of staff Reince Priebus and former press secretary Sean Spicer left. Since being fired, The Mooch has never quite been off the media’s radar and now, he is making rounds on TV promoting the policies of his old boss. Why now? #AnthonyScaramucci #OneonOne #Trump #MullerReport #WhiteHouse #Republicans #Democrats #TaxReturns #2020Election
May 5, 2019
