Islamophobia: Time to define it?

Around five percent of the UK population is made up of Muslims, but many from the British Muslim community have been left feeling scared after hate crimes against Muslims increased by 70% in the past year. But the UK government is yet to adopt a definition of Islamophobia. At the end of last year, Parliament was urged by more than 50 cross-party MPs to adopt a definition of Islamophobia as a form of racism. Joining us at the Roundtable today is Afzal Khan MP from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims, Mohammed Amin from Conservative Muslims Forum and Imran Shah from Muslim Public Affairs Committee (MPAC UK). Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #AntiMuslim #UK #Racism #Hatecrimes #victim #parliament #violence #Islam #minority