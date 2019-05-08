POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Islamophobia: Time to define it?
26:00
World
Islamophobia: Time to define it?
Around five percent of the UK population is made up of Muslims, but many from the British Muslim community have been left feeling scared after hate crimes against Muslims increased by 70% in the past year. But the UK government is yet to adopt a definition of Islamophobia. At the end of last year, Parliament was urged by more than 50 cross-party MPs to adopt a definition of Islamophobia as a form of racism. Joining us at the Roundtable today is Afzal Khan MP from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims, Mohammed Amin from Conservative Muslims Forum and Imran Shah from Muslim Public Affairs Committee (MPAC UK). Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #AntiMuslim #UK #Racism #Hatecrimes #victim #parliament #violence #Islam #minority
May 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?