Frieze New York 2019 | Exhibitions | Showcase

An art fair that is not snooty, but all-inclusive. This is what organisers of this year's Frieze New York have set out to achieve. Works from more than one hundred ninety global art galleries have been gathered in an attempt to challenge the usual art fair format. Here, the work of prominent names featured alongside artists just emerging into the cultural limelight. William Denselow visited the fair that promises visitors a little taste of everything. #Frieze #NewYork #Showcase
May 7, 2019
