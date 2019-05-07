World Share

Russia Plane Crash: Prosecutors launch investigation into fire

Russian investigators are looking into what caused a deadly plane crash in Moscow on Sunday. There are reports lightning may have played a role. The pilot claims that lightening struck and interfrered with the planes communication system. At least 41 people were killed when an Aeroflot flight experienced trouble shortly after take-off. It then burst into flames during a dramatic landing at a Moscow airport. Julia Chapman has more. #PlaneCrush, #Russia, #Moscow