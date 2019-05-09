World Share

South Africa Decides: Economic troubles a key issue for voters

South Africans go to the polls on Wednesday. For many, the struggling economy is the key issue. The African National Congress is overshadowed by years of poor performance under former President Jacob Zuma. His successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, is hoping to win-over voters by promising growth and a clamp-down on corruption, even if it implicates people in his own party. Ben Said reports from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica, #JacobZuma, #Africa