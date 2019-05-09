POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa Decides: Economic troubles a key issue for voters
03:15
World
South Africa Decides: Economic troubles a key issue for voters
South Africans go to the polls on Wednesday. For many, the struggling economy is the key issue. The African National Congress is overshadowed by years of poor performance under former President Jacob Zuma. His successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, is hoping to win-over voters by promising growth and a clamp-down on corruption, even if it implicates people in his own party. Ben Said reports from Johannesburg. #SouthAfrica, #JacobZuma, #Africa
May 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?