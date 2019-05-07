World Share

Washington Plan to Designate the Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Group

The Muslim Brotherhood have more than a million members around the world, but some consider them terrorists. Following a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fateh el Sisi, Washington announced plans it wants to designate the group as a foreign terrorist organization. But do the Muslim Brotherhood really pose a threat? Hyder Abbasi reports.