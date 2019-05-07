POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can President Cyril Ramaphosa End Corruption in South Africa?
17:40
World
Can President Cyril Ramaphosa End Corruption in South Africa?
After the fall of the repressive apartheid regime in South Africa, one party has ruled in South Africa. The African National Congress led the struggle for freedom, but they’re not as popular as they once were. Corruption scandals have tarnished the party’s reputation, and crime and poverty is on the rise. President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised change. But is he the man to deliver? Guests: Dakota Legoete Spokesman for the ruling African National Congress Thomas Walters Deputy Chairman of the DA Federal Council Ebrahim Fakir Director at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute #SouthAfrica #SouthAfricaDecides #Elections
May 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?