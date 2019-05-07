POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can the US Blacklist the Muslim Brotherhood?
Can the US Blacklist the Muslim Brotherhood?
The Muslim Brotherhood is more than 90 years old, and has millions of members around the world. But Washington has announced plans it wants to designate the group a foreign terrorist organisation. The decision came after a meeting between President Trump and his Egyptian counterpart President Sisi. But can the US actually designate the group as terrorists? And do they even pose a threat? Guests: Ashraf Abdelghaffar Senior Muslim Brotherhood leader Matthew Brodsky Middle East analyst with the Security Studies Group Daniel Benjamin Former counterterrorism adviser with the US State Department #Trump #MuslimBrotherhood #Blacklist
May 7, 2019
