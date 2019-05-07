World Share

SOUTH AFRICA ELECTION: Are voters hungry for change?

South Africans are voting in a landmark election - marking a quarter of a century since the end of white-only rule. The ruling ANC are expected to win once again - but there have been plenty of reasons for voters to think twice. Joining us at the Roundtable is Stephen Chan, Professor of World Politics at SOAS University in London; Xolani Xala, a member of the ANC in London; Colin Bundy, a South African historian and author; and Christopher Vandome, research analyst at the Africa Programme at Chatham House, the international affairs think tank.