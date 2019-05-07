POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US climate change denial sinks policy plan | Money Talks
The Trump administration's views on climate change has prevented the Arctic Council from reaching a deal on how to manage one of the most ecologically fragile parts of the world. The failure to reach a final declaration is a first for the group, which has been meeting since 1996. Delegates at the meeting in Finland say US representatives rejected text in the draft policy that proposed ways of dealing with the effects of global warming on the northern ice cap. #Arctic #TrumpAdministration #ClimateChange
May 7, 2019
