World Share

Baha Yetkin: The Sound of Oud | Music | Showcase

Baha Yetkin is best described as a 'Turkish master of the oud' Called the king of instruments, it's thought to date back to 3000 BC, making it one of the oldest ever created. And when played by the learned hands of Yetkin, the oud which has travelled throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia easily captivate listeners with its mystical, ethereal sound. Baha Yetkin, Musician 00:55 #Oud #Music #Showcase