Italy Pressures France Over Supporter Libya’s Rebels
14:40
World
France has backed Libyan rebel General Khalifa Haftar’s efforts against terrorism. But after complaints from the Italian government, the French have apparently backed off their vocal support of Haftar’s advance on Tripoli. But the head of Libya's Taghyeer Party says Haftar is taking advantage of diverging international interests in Libya to get ahead. Guests: Guma el Gamaty Head of Libya's Taghyeer Party Mohamed Eljarh Founder and CEO of Libya Outlook Anne Giudicelli CEO of Terr(o)Risc #Italy #Libya #Haftar
May 8, 2019
