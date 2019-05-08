POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the Ceasefire Last Between Israel and the Palestinians?
17:32
World
Will the Ceasefire Last Between Israel and the Palestinians?
The Gaza Strip and southern Israel are quiet... for now. But one guest on our panel is dismissive of a ceasefire that ended hostiles, which killed four Israelis and dozens of Palestinians. TV presenter Azzam Tamimi says for as long as the siege on Gaza remains, violence and disagreement will prevail. Guests: Yossi Kuperwasser Former director general of the Israel Ministry of Strategic Affairs Ran Bar-Yoshafat Deputy director of the Kohelet Policy Forum Azzam Tamimi Author of Hamas: Unwritten Chapters Dave Harden Managing director of the Georgetown Strategy Group #Israel #Hamas #Gaza
May 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?