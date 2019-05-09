World Share

England Football Legend Wayne Rooney: Exclusive Interview

Wayne Rooney has done it all. He was captain of club and country. Record goal-scorer for Manchester United and England. And he's still playing, for DC United in the MLS. Rooney's Career began at his boyhood club Everton. Making his debut at 16 - he was hot property from day one. His move to Manchester United two years later set him on the path to super stardom. By the time Rooney left the English game in 2018 he had: 5 Premier League titles 4 League Cups 1 Champions League 1 Europa League 1 FIFA Club World Cup and 1 FA Cup. He sits second on the all-time goal scorers' list in the English Premier League with 208 goals 183 of those for Manchester United, the most by a single player for one club in Premier League history. Now at 33 years old, Rooney finds himself in the United States, where he's enjoying a new league, and a new life for his family. He sat down with Beyond the Game's Andy May.