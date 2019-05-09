POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran to partially withdraw from nuclear deal | Money Talks
05:35
BizTech
Iran to partially withdraw from nuclear deal | Money Talks
It's been a year since the US pulled out of a nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Iran. Now Tehran says it's also ditching some aspects of the landmark deal. Crippled by US sanctions, Iran says it may resume production of more highly-enriched uranium, unless the world's other major powers can restore trade and investment to the economy. Mobin Nasir reports. And we discussed the story with TRT World's Editor-at-Large, Craig Copetas, in Paris. #Iran #Oil #USsanctions
May 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?