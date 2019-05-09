POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa's Ramaphosa battles to shore up support for ANC | Money Talks
More than 26 million South Africans headed to the polls on Wednesday. Voters have been frustrated over a lack of progress and unemployment that's been rising under the party's rule. And 25 years after the end of apartheid and white-only rule, the country is still struggling with inequality. Unemployment rose from 21% a decade ago to around 27% last year. Unemployment among young people is even higher at around 50%. For more on the story, we spoke to Thabi Leoka, an independent economist in Johannesburg. #ANC #LandReform #ElectionResults
May 9, 2019
