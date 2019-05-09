World Share

Uber Protest: Uber, Lyft drivers rail against falling wages

Drivers who work for online ride-hailing applications went on strike on Wednesday in at least 10 cities across the US. Gathered at the Uber Headquarters, scores of drivers expressed their frustration over low wages and benefits. Uber has already been through a number scandals and court cases, and this latest move comes a day before its shares begin trading on the stock market. Our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from San Francisco. #Uber #UberProtest #Lyft