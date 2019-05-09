POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Muller Report: William Barr held in contempt of Congress
01:55
World
The Muller Report: William Barr held in contempt of Congress
The US House Committee has found Attorney General William Barr in Contempt of Congress. They are trying to force his hand after he refused to turn over an unredacted copy of the Mueller report AND skipped testimony in front of the committee.The entire House of Representatives will now vote on the issue later this month - which could see Barr face a fine or even jail time. Courtney Kealy has more from Washington. #Mueller #WilliamBarr #MuellerReport
May 9, 2019
