Myanmar Frees Reuters Journalists

After more than 500 days behind bars, two Reuters journalists were among thousands released after a presidential amnesty. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims during an army crackdown in Rakhine State. Myanmar's government sentenced the journalists to seven years behind bars for violating the country's Official Secrets Act. For more here’s Iolo ap Dafydd. #Myanmar #journalists #ReutersJournalists