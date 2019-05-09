POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar Frees Reuters Journalists
02:34
World
Myanmar Frees Reuters Journalists
After more than 500 days behind bars, two Reuters journalists were among thousands released after a presidential amnesty. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims during an army crackdown in Rakhine State. Myanmar's government sentenced the journalists to seven years behind bars for violating the country's Official Secrets Act. For more here’s Iolo ap Dafydd. #Myanmar #journalists #ReutersJournalists
May 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?