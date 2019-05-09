World Share

Iraq’s Isolation Camp | Journalists Freed in Myanmar | DRC’s Deadly Virus

They once lived under Daesh in Syria. Now thousands could be sent home only to be held in a mass detention camp. Is it for their own safety? Or do they themselves pose a threat? Also, Myanmar frees two Reuters journalists. Has the country taken a step towards democracy? And the death toll from the DRC's Ebola outbreak rises above one thousand. What's being done to stop the rapid spread of the deadly virus? #TheNewsmakers #Iraq #Myanmar