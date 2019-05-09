POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Could Iraq’s Repatriation Plan Backfire?
Hundreds of thousands lived under the Daesh’s so called caliphate. But the terror groups has now lost all their former territory. So what happens to those that lived under their rule? Iraq’s government wants to detain them in internment camps. But Human Rights Watch says that proposal violates international law, and some warn that placing them in a camp like that could further radicalise an entire generation. Guests: Jasmine el Gamal Former Middle East adviser at the US Defense Department Ahmed Rushdi Foreign Policy Adviser to the speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Belkis Wille Senior Iraq Researcher at Human Rights Watch #Iraq #Daesh #War
May 9, 2019
