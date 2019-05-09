BizTech Share

Uber heads for IPO amid questions over profits | Money Talks

The road is clear for the most anticipated market debut of 2019. Ride-hailing pioneer, Uber, is listing on Wall Street, in what's expected to be the biggest tech IPO since Alibaba went public five years ago. Even so, Uber hasn't managed to turn a profit and some analysts say the company needs to show investors that buying-in will be worthwhile. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on Uber's fortune, David Levine joined us from Greenwich, Connecticut. He's the founder of the investment firm Odin River. #Uber #IPO #NYSE