POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Finkelstein: In and Out of Warhol's Orbit | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:29
World
Finkelstein: In and Out of Warhol's Orbit | Exhibitions | Showcase
New York in the nineteen sixties was a time of untamed expression and experimentation when Andy Warhol and the rest of his pop art scene celebrities ruled the city. In 1964 Warhol opened the Silver Factory, a hub of creativity that was shrouded in mystery. Photographer Nat Finkelstein spent years photographing what happened in there, and now an exhibition of his photographs is lifting the lid on a never-before-seen side of the infamous factory. Showcase's Miranda Atty tells us what he found. #AndyWarhol #Finkelstein #Showcase
May 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?