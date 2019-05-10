World Share

Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2019 | Festivals | Showcase

The shortlist of twenty projects has been announced for one of the world's most respected design awards: the Aga Khan Award for Architecture. Founded in 1977 by Aga Khan the fourth, the award is given every three years to projects that successfully address the needs and aspirations of primarily Islamic societies. The categories include contemporary design, social housing and restoration to name just a few. And this year's shortlist, chosen from an impressive list of international entrants, includes a project from Turkey. Farrokh Derakhshani, Director of Aga Khan Award for Architecture #AgaKhanAward #Architecture #Showcase