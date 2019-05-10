World Share

Finkelstein: Andy Warhol, 3 Ballets Medley & Aga Khan Awards 2019 | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; Finkelstein: In and Out of Warhol's Orbit 01:20 Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2019 05:33 Farrokh Derakhshani, Director of Aga Khan Award for Architecture 06:55 3 Ballets at Turkish State Opera and Ballet 12:50 Friends' 15th Anniversary 16:21 Kelsey Miller, Author of I'll be There For You 19:19 The Monk by the Sea 23:32 #AndyWarhol #Friends #Showcase