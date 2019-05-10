POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Huawei: Should the West trust Chinese technology?
26:00
BizTech
Huawei: Should the West trust Chinese technology?
Joining us at the Roundtable today is Humphrey Hawxley, author of Asian Waters and former BBC foreign correspondent, Dr Tim Stevens lecturer in global security at King’s College London, Mary-Ann Russon technology journalist and joining us from Taiwan is Ross Darrell Feingold,an Asia political risk analyst. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #China #Huawei #security #intelligence #west #Asia #technology #data #espionage #government #Washington #Beijing #telecoms
May 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?