World Share

Turkey’s Election Redo | Iran Nuclear Deal | Florida’s Gun Law

Voters in Istanbul will go back to the polls to elect a new mayor. But is this redo a case of corruption at the polls or a ruling party that can’t accept defeat? Plus, Iran says it’ll pull out of parts of a nuclear deal unless Europe comes up with a new one. And the US state of Florida is fighting school shootings by arming teachers. We debate if that’s a good idea. #IstanbulElections #IranNuclearDeal #Florida