🇺🇦Ukraine’s Creative Revolution | Compass​
Since the Maidan Revolution the urban facade of the city of Kiev is visibly changing as large street art murals plaster the city’s walls. While new street art is going up, old Soviet murals and monuments are being torn down. Compass goes to Kiev to speak to artists about how the Maidan Revolution and the conflict in Eastern Ukraine has affected them, and how Ukraine’s turbulent past and present have fuelled its creative scene. #MaidanRevolution #Ukraine #EastUkraineConflict #StreetArt #Graffiti #Decommunisation #Conflict #DrumandBass #UkrainianElections
May 11, 2019
