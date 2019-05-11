POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-China Trade: Both sides agree to meet in Beijing for talks
US-China Trade: Both sides agree to meet in Beijing for talks
Donald Trump says there's no rush to reach a deal with China, and that his relationship with President Xi is very strong. He was tweeting after two days of trade talks ended without an agreement. But shortly afterwards, the US president said he would impose even more tariffs, this time to include all remaining Chinese imports. Beijing has promised countermeasures. TRT World's Lionel Donovan reports. #TradeDeal #TradeWar #USChina
May 11, 2019
