World Share

Climate Change: Maritime traffic contributing to whale deaths

Nine grey whales have died in the San Francisco bay area this year, showing a rising trend in such deaths over the last decade. It coincides with increasing commercial maritime traffic in the bay, as well as rising water temperatures that impact the migrant whales' feeding routines. But as Ediz Tiyansan reports, there are no strict regulations in place aimed at protecting the wildlife. #ClimateChange #whaledeaths #whales