It's me, Supergirl
08:06
This documentary is about the young, innately talented Sumeyye Boyaci who was born without arms. Despite all of the obstacles that she had to face early on, she never gave up and followed her dreams. On the road to success, we saw how ambitious and passionate she is about achieving her targets. After 10 years of hard work and determination, she won a gold medal at the 2018 European Paralympics in swimming. Now that she has new targets, she is ready to commit to new goals. She strives to display her talents despite her disability and wants to prove that no obstacle can stop disabled people from pursuing their dreams. We witness her daily life, routines and career in sports. ​ #documentary #disability #Paralympics #sport #swimmer
May 11, 2019
